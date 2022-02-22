Grass fires in Cimarron County, Ochiltree County now contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews have responded to grass fires in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles today.

CIMARRON COUNTY

The grass fire in Cimarron County is now contained.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started around 1:00 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Boise City Volunteer Fire Department and crews from Stratford and Texhoma.

Grass Fire/ Vehicle Fire: 1251 Hours Location NS51/EW31 Dropped pin https://goo.gl/maps/2M6GqXWhaxGhzjev6 Multiple... Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Another fire in Cimarron County started around 12:18 p.m.

The Keyes Fire Department, Griggs Fire and Boise City Volunteer Fire Department assisted in containing the fire.

As of 1:35 p.m., the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was contained.

Grass Fire: Time 1218 Hours Location NS44/EW4 Dropped pin https://goo.gl/maps/RWLmX8hvFauy2fHQ9 Multiple Units on... Posted by Cimarron County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

OCHILTREE COUNTY

Multiple agencies worked to contain a grass fire in Ochiltree County today.

The Booker Fire Department says the grass fire started near FM 281 and County Road 23. The fire is estimated to span 200 to 300 acres.

At this time, the cause is unknown. However, the fire started at the highway, so the Booker Fire Department says it was likely caused by dragged chains or a cigarette butt.

As of 1:30 p.m. the fire was mostly under control. Crews are continuing to put out remaining hotspots.

Fire Update: All five Lipscomb County Fire Departments are on scene at the Ochiltree County Fire. Those include Booker, Darrouzett, Follett, Higgins, and Locust Grove. Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

We are responding to a grass fire near FM 281 and CR 23 in Ochiltree County. Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

