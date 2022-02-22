Grass fires in Cimarron County, Ochiltree County now contained
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews have responded to grass fires in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles today.
CIMARRON COUNTY
The grass fire in Cimarron County is now contained.
The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started around 1:00 p.m.
Multiple agencies responded, including the Boise City Volunteer Fire Department and crews from Stratford and Texhoma.
Another fire in Cimarron County started around 12:18 p.m.
The Keyes Fire Department, Griggs Fire and Boise City Volunteer Fire Department assisted in containing the fire.
As of 1:35 p.m., the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was contained.
OCHILTREE COUNTY
Multiple agencies worked to contain a grass fire in Ochiltree County today.
The Booker Fire Department says the grass fire started near FM 281 and County Road 23. The fire is estimated to span 200 to 300 acres.
At this time, the cause is unknown. However, the fire started at the highway, so the Booker Fire Department says it was likely caused by dragged chains or a cigarette butt.
As of 1:30 p.m. the fire was mostly under control. Crews are continuing to put out remaining hotspots.
