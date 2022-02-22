FIRST ALERT: Cold arctic air surging through tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Much colder weather arrived today, but our First Alert Weather Team is expecting even colder conditions across the next few days.

First Alert (KFDA)

A reinforcement of cold Arctic air will surge into the are tonight. Actual temperatures will plunge to between 0 and five degrees, but there will be enough wind to lower the wind chill into the -5 to -15 range.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect.

Watches and Warnings for 2/22-2/23 (KFDA)

Temperatures will once again plunge into the single digits tomorrow night into Thursday morning. While little snow is expected with this system, folks should prepare for a lengthy duration of very cold weather.

Forecasted Wind Chill 2/23 (KFDA)

We recommend placing blankets and provisions in your vehicle in case of a stranding. In that case, call for help to come to you instead of venturing out in the harsh and dangerous cold. You should also provide extra care for animals and check on people you know that might need help staying warm.

