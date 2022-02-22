FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold wind chills this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cold front dropped Tuesday’s morning lows into the single digits and 20 mph northerly winds dropped wind chills below zero, our First Alert Weather Team is expecting even colder conditions across the next few days.

Starting Tuesday night, a wind chill advisory will go into effect for Amarillo and counties to the north, and will last until Wednesday morning.

Wind Chill advisory criteria is met at -5 to -15 degrees.

Watches and Warnings for 2/22-2/23 (KFDA)

Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the single digits, if not zero for parts of the region, especially the north. The aforementioned cold front will surge through the region, kicking winds out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Putting all of this together, we’re likely to see the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in several weeks.

Forecasted Wind Chill 2/23 (KFDA)

We’re also watching for the small chance of some wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday, but it simply looks too dry to get too optimistic about those chances right now.

