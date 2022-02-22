Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Frigid Wind Chills Tonight

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST
Cold weather has arrived but will strengthen its grip on our region tonight as a reinforcing push of Arctic air arrives. Actual temperatures will fall to the 0 to 5 degree rage, but there will be enough wind to drop wind chills into the -5 to -15 range and a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued. Temperatures will likely stay in the 20s all afternoon tomorrow before falling back into the single digits Thursday morning. Not much snow is expected with this Arctic event with perhaps just some snow showers tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

