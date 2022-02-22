Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Curry County offers Deterra pouches for unused or unwanted drug prescriptions

The Curry County Prevention Team is now offering Deterra pouches for residents.
The Curry County Prevention Team is now offering Deterra pouches for residents.(Parma Police Department)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Alyssa Riggs
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Prevention Team is now offering Deterra pouches for residents.

Deterra pouches are a drug deactivation system that allows users to destroy unused or unwanted medications at home.

The pouches help reduce overdoses and prescription drug use and to help protect kids and dispose of what medication is no longer in use.

The pouches are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and anyone can receive them.

You can pick up at the Curry County Administration Complex, Suite 100 from Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Police lights
Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Memphis Fire Department
Officials: Structure fires in Memphis contained, crews mopping up hotspots
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman dead after head-on crash near Quay County

Latest News

Cimarron County grass fire
Grass fires in Cimarron County, Ochiltree County now contained
Student athletes from Midwestern State University and Special Olympics Texas athletes joined...
Special Olympics asking for volunteers to help with annual Healthy Athletes Clinic
More than $1 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl is off the streets after a traffic...
More than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets after traffic stop in Oldham County
A fire at an Amarillo home was caused by the homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes, according...
Officials: Fire at Amarillo home caused by homeowner trying to heat frozen pipes