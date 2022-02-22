Curry County offers Deterra pouches for unused or unwanted drug prescriptions

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Prevention Team is now offering Deterra pouches for residents.

Deterra pouches are a drug deactivation system that allows users to destroy unused or unwanted medications at home.

The pouches help reduce overdoses and prescription drug use and to help protect kids and dispose of what medication is no longer in use.

The pouches are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and anyone can receive them.

You can pick up at the Curry County Administration Complex, Suite 100 from Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

