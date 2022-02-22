Crews responding to multiple structure fires in Hall County
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responding to multiple structure fires in Hall County.
According to a post, Memphis has lost most of the East side of the square.
A building beside an old insurance office and spread north to three other buildings.
Hedley Volunteer Fire Department, Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department, Wellington Volunteer Fire Department and Childress Fire Department have responded to the fire.
More information will be given once available.
