OCHILTREE, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a semi on fire on US 83 today.

Perryton Fire EMS and Ochiltree officials responded to a truck on fire on US 83.

The flames from the truck caused 25 acres of grass to be burned.

The truck was completely damaged.

No injuries were reported.

2/21/22 Perryton Fire, Ochiltree SO and Ochiltree Constable responded 6 miles N on 83 for this truck fire! Truck and... Posted by Perryton Fire EMS on Monday, February 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.