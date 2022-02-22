City of Amarillo takes step for economic development with financial incentives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city council members took steps today to advance economic development with financial incentives.

The Caviness hamburger packing plant deal is to rebate one million dollars for having 100 new employees for five years at its new facility on South Washington. Randall County commissioners already approved it.

Potter County will again take up helping Commonwealth Companies renovate the historic Saint Anthony’s hospital for affordable senior housing at South Polk Street and Amarillo Boulevard.

Two million dollars in incentives will come from a variety of sources but mostly from federal American Rescue Funds.

