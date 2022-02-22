Business partners invest in abandoned town of Glenrio to revitalize the area

Glenrio, N.M. AND Texas (KFDA) - A Panhandle town that was vibrant, then left as a ghost town, is now showing a pulse.

In Glenrio, the State Line Cafe and gas station alongside the Cattlemen’s Motel were built in the 50′s when many traveled on Route 66, but traffic eventually slowed down.

“The coming of the freeway in 1975 pretty much spelled the end for Glenrio,” said Dr. Nicholas Gerlich, professor at West Texas A&M University. “Because suddenly traffic was able to bypass town and scoot along at much higher speeds.”

Having no activity in over 40 years, business partners Gabi Tuschak and Lance Olinger formed Glenrio Properties buying the space to revitalize it.

“We want a place where you can be off the grid, but also feel connected to each other, and we feel that Glenrio is that perfect place,” said Tuschak.

Tuschak shares that the work in phase one will turn the State Line Cafe into a welcome center with a gift and coffee shop.

They’re also reviving the Cattlemen’s Motel for traveler’s to have a place to sleep.

Additional space will be made for an RV park.

Once phase one is complete, they’ll work on providing entertainment options.

“We’ll also be doing some podcasts, as well as trying to set up some kind of recording atmosphere and comfortable spots for artists to come from around the states and abroad to be creative and record some ideas,” said Chris Boosahda, music content creator for Glenrio Properties.

Future goals they have include adding a dispensary on the New Mexico side of the property, additional food options, and a tiny house village.

They aim to have phase one complete later this year.

