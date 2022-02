OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Booker Fire Department is responding to a grass fire in Ochiltree County.

The department says the grass fire is near FM 281 and County Road 23.

We are responding to a grass fire near FM 281 and CR 23 in Ochiltree County. Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The Canadian Record says the Canadian Volunteer Fire Department has been dispatched to help with the fire.

FIRE ALERT: Canadian VFD has been dispatched to provide mutual aid to Perryton firefighters who are battling a grass fire at FM 281 and CR 23 in Ochiltree County. Posted by The Canadian Record on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

