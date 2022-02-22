Big Cool Down

This morning’s cold front so far has pushed in further and stronger than originally anticipated, dropping overnight lows down into the teens, indicating even lower highs for this afternoon. North/northeasterly winds will push cold air into the area today, but the front will retreat slightly, leaving the southwest corner of the area slightly warmer. Our high will be just around 40 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to be breezy, but not as bad as Monday. Cold air will surge through for Wednesday, causing temperatures to plummet, and possibly bring in light moisture chances Wednesday night.

