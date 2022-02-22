Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Big Cool Down

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning’s cold front so far has pushed in further and stronger than originally anticipated, dropping overnight lows down into the teens, indicating even lower highs for this afternoon. North/northeasterly winds will push cold air into the area today, but the front will retreat slightly, leaving the southwest corner of the area slightly warmer. Our high will be just around 40 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to be breezy, but not as bad as Monday. Cold air will surge through for Wednesday, causing temperatures to plummet, and possibly bring in light moisture chances Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
Police lights
Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Memphis Fire Department
Crews responding to multiple structure fires in Hall County
File graphic of an ambulance.
Woman dead after head-on crash near Quay County

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Major Weather Change As Another Arctic Surge Approaches
fire
VIDEO: Indian Hills area being evacuated due to wildfire between Amarillo and Bushland
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Wild Week Ahead