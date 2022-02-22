Who's Hiring?
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as “Twosday.”(Alamance Regional Medical Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/AP) – A pair of new parents in North Carolina will have an easy time remembering when their baby girl was born.

Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, also known as “Twosday.”

According to the hospital, baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family.

Her mother, Aberli Spear, is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and underwent treatments that made pregnancy unlikely.

The hospital says Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly – Judah means “praise.”

This year’s “Twosday” happens to fall on a Tuesday and won’t happen again for another 400 years in 2422.

Twosday isn’t the only date with a striking pattern. This century alone has had a couple Onesdays (1/11/11 and 11/11/11), and 11 other months with repetitions such as 01/01/01, 06/06/06 and 12/12/12.

We’ll hit Threesday, 3/3/33, in 11 years, and Foursday 11 years after that.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

