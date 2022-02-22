Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

AT&T shutting down its 3G network

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.

That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Amarillo
The fire started by Cadillac Ranch.
OFFICIALS: 7 structures confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Crews are responding to a grass fire in the Bushland area.
Multiple crews responded to grass fire in Deaf Smith County, 100% contained
Police lights
Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Robinson
Man killed, 1 person arrested after force break-in in Cimarron County

Latest News

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
The fire started by Cadillac Ranch.
OFFICIALS: 7 structures confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions