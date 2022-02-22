Amarillo Sod Poodles release promotional schedule for 2022 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles released the full promotional schedule for the 2022 season that is set to begin on April 8 at HODGETOWN.

Opening weekend kicks off the third season with the first of 19 scheduled fireworks shows and will be accompanied by a magnet schedule giveaway and a clear plastic bag giveaway.

The ZOOperstars!, a traveling entertainment act, takes center stage on Saturday, April 23.

The third homestand will be highlighted by a Cinco De Mayo celebration on Thursday, May 5 and includes the Diamond Dig on Saturday, May 7.

The Sod Poodles will host two Marvel games on Saturday, June 11 for Marvel Super Hero Night, and Saturday, July 30 for Marvel’s Defenders Of The Diamond.

Three straight nights of fireworks shows highlight the Sod Poodles Independence Weekend Celebration July 1 through July 3.

Amarillo will also wear five specialty jerseys during the 2022 season. The team will don a Christmas theme jersey on Saturday, July 16 for Christmas in July, a Marvel-themed jersey, a World of Wizards jersey, a Star Wars themed jersey for SkyFest, a Hawaiian jersey and a special Sod Poodles starts and stripes jersey during the Independence Weekend Celebration.

Fans will be able to take in a game with their four-legged friends for two Bark In The Park Nights.

You can view a full summary of the 2022 promotional schedule below:

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

· $2 Tuesday (11 total dates of select and limited $2 game tickets)

· Weiner Wednesday (11 total dates featuring $1 Hot Dogs)

· Thirsty Thursday (11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks)

· Friday Night Fireworks (11 total dates)

· Hometown Hero Sunday (12 total dates featuring 50% off tickets for Military and First Responders)

19 FIREWORKS SHOWS including:

· Opening Night – April 8

· Independence Weekend Celebration – July 1-3

· Five (5) Special Theme Night Shows – Cowboys and Princess (May 21), Marvel Super Hero Night (June 11) Christmas In July (July 16), World Of Wizards (August 13), and SkyFest (September 10)

FAN GIVEAWAYS including:

· Magnet Schedule (April 8-10)

· Clear Plastic Bag (April 10)

· slAMArillo T-Shirt (April 24)

· Sod Poodles Socks (June 2)

· Hawaiian Shirt (June 4)

· Golf Visor (June 5)

· Beach Towel (June 12)

· Replica Jersey (July 17)

· Beer Stein (July 28)

· Bucket Hat (July 31)

· COPA RUCKUS Bobblehead (August 14)

· Stone Garrett Bobblehead (September 4)

· No-Hitter Bobblehead (September 11)

SPECIALTY & THEME NIGHTS:

· S.T.E.A.M Day / Business Hooky (April 19 & May 17)

· ZOOperstars! (April 23)

· Cinco De Mayo Celebration (May 5)

· Diamond Dig (May 7)

· Cowboys and Princess Night (May 21)

· Bark In The Park (June 8 & August 10)

· Marvel Super Hero Night (June 11)

· Independence Weekend Celebration (July 1-3)

· Christmas In July (July 16)

· Marvel’s Defenders of The Diamond (July 30)

· World Of Wizards Night (August 13)

· SkyFest (September 10)

