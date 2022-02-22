Amarillo Police: Reward increased for tips on suspect in hit and run that injured 2 women

Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reward has increased for tips leading to the suspect of a hit and run that hospitalized two women in Amarillo on Saturday.

Security footage captured the crime, which occurred in the 1200 block of SW 10th Avenue.

Two female pedestrians were struck by a white SUV while crossing 10th Avenue. A 36-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The reward for tips on the suspect or suspect vehicle has been increased to $2,000.

Investigations believe the suspect vehicle is a 2013-2017 white GMC Acadia.

Those with information are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tips leads to an arrest, you could earn the increased reward up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

