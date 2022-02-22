Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating cause of house fire on South Bivins

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire on South Bivins...
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire on South Bivins near Southeast 8th Avenue.(MGN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire on South Bivins near Southeast 8th Avenue.

Crews were called to the house around 3:15 p.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an addition in the back of the home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control around 3:45 p.m. and worked to ventilate the house.

The people in the house made it out safely.

The Red Cross was also notified to help the family.

