2 arrested after drug seizure near Vega

DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men and the discovery of 48 pounds of methamphetamine in Oldham County.

A DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Toyota Rav4 at 2:15 p.m. due to a traffic violation east on I-40 near Vega on Wednesday, February 16.

Officials said the trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bags of meth, more than five pounds of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana, THC products and suspected fentanyl tablets inside the rear cargo area.

The driver, 23-year-old Felipe Escalera-Nunez, of Overland, Missouri, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

A passenger, 25-year-old Brian Salinas of Florissant, Missouri, was also arrested on the same charges.

Both were transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Officials said the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Fort Smith, Arkansas.

According to street value estimates, the meth was worth $2 million and the cocaine was worth $220,000.

