WTAMU’s ‘Old Ed’ to be renamed for Geneva Schaeffer following $2.5 million gift for renovations

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In an announcement today, West Texas A&M University officials said the second-oldest building, The Education Building, will be named after Geneva Schaffer, a distinguished alumna, following a $2.5 million gift.

The Education Building, commonly known as “Old Ed”, is being named the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building.

As part of the $125 million One West fundraising campaign, the Schaeffer family donated $2.5 million to WT as part of a wide-ranging effort to bring the Education Building back to life.

The donation will be used in addition to the $45 million WT was allotted from Senate Bill 52 in October.

In 1928, the Education Building was the second academic hall built on the WT campus.

It was originally a demonstration school where education majors had the opportunity to train in teaching schoolchildren.

Geneva Schaeffer attended the demonstration school as a child through the fifth grade.

Stanley Schaeffer, Geneva’s husband, said that it has been a 20-plus year dream of his and Geneva’s to see the building be actively in use again.

“She had a life-long love for the building, and which developed into a life-long love for West Texas A&M University,” said Schaeffer.

The Education Building has not been in use for more than 30 years at WT.

The Schaeffer’s were married for 65 years before Geneva’s death in 2016.

According to WT the Schaeffer family is among the most generous of WT’s supporters.

Dr. Todd Raspberry, Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relations, said that the building will house the WT Graduate School, an instructional space to advance digital learning, and office space for student support and success departments.

“It will really be the component on the campus that where we do the future of higher education, particularly housing the units for our digital education as well as components for the graduate education that the university has expanded into throughout the years,” said Dr. Raspberry.

Schaeffer said, “Converting it into a technology center, distance learning, I think is going to be very impactful on the university.”

Dr. Raspberry believes that this gift will help to fulfill the mission of the One West campaign.

“For more than 30 years the Schaeffer family and a hand-full of others have been dedicated to supporting WT and helping support its educational mission and vision for the future of this institution,” said Raspberry.

According to President, Dr. Walter Wendler, the Geneva Schaeffer Education Building will be vital to the future of WT.

“Geneva was a powerful force for much of the transformative changes that have taken place at WT since she and Stanley began engaging others to join them to support the University. Having her name on the Education Building is a testimony to her life-long commitment to education across the Panhandle,” said Dr. Wendler.

The Geneva Schaeffer Education Building will offer 60,000 square feet of additional learning and office spaces, including three full floors and half of the building’s basement.

Dr. Raspberry anticipates that after renovations the building will be finished in two to three years.

For more on the Schaeffer Family’s donation, click here.

