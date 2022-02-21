Who's Hiring?
Woman dead after head-on crash near Quay County

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash resulting a woman dead near Quay County.

According to officials, on February 18, at around 8:00 p.m. the New Mexico State Police was called to investigate a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a U-Haul on U.S. Highway 54.

A tractor-trailer traveling west on U.S. Highway 54 attempted to pass CMV vehicle.

While passing the CMV, the tractor-trailer struck an east-bound Ford U-Haul head-on. 

The driver of the U-Haul, 53-year-old Stephanie Chasar, was pronounced dead on scene. 

A 26-year-old passenger in the U-Haul suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The 30-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. 

The cause of this crash is under investigation. 

According to the release, alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn.

