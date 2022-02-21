Woman dead after head-on crash near Quay County
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash resulting a woman dead near Quay County.
According to officials, on February 18, at around 8:00 p.m. the New Mexico State Police was called to investigate a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a U-Haul on U.S. Highway 54.
A tractor-trailer traveling west on U.S. Highway 54 attempted to pass CMV vehicle.
While passing the CMV, the tractor-trailer struck an east-bound Ford U-Haul head-on.
The driver of the U-Haul, 53-year-old Stephanie Chasar, was pronounced dead on scene.
A 26-year-old passenger in the U-Haul suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital.
The 30-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The cause of this crash is under investigation.
According to the release, alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn.
