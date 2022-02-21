Who's Hiring?
Wild Week Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday will be our hottest, and likely windiest day of the week! For your day today, we’re going to see upper-level clouds, daytime highs reaching into the low 70s, and stout southwest winds at 25-35 mph with gusts upwards of 50 possible, especially further southwest in the region. All of this together is prompting critical fire danger for the bulk of the day today. After today, a cold front looks to drop our highs into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday, 30s for Wednesday into Thursday, with small chances for some light snow in our northernmost zones.

