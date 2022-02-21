Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

A suspect is facing several charges after an Uber driver and mother of four was found shot to death. (WPXI, ALLEGHENY COUNTY, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania man is in custody after his Uber driver went missing and was found shot to death days later.

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area when she went missing. She was later found shot to death and dumped in a wooded area.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Calvin Crew on Thursday in relation to Spicuzza’s death. He is being held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Calvin Crew, 22, is being held without bond in relation to Spicuzza's death. He faces charges...
Calvin Crew, 22, is being held without bond in relation to Spicuzza's death. He faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.(Source: Allegheny County Police, WPXI via CNN)

“Christina’s murder is a sad and tragic case... It was a senseless killing that left four children without a mother. My heart breaks for Christina’s children and her family,” said Assistant Superintendent Vic Joseph with Allegheny County Police.

According to investigators, Spicuzza picked up Crew last Thursday at his girlfriend’s house in Pitcairn. From there, cell phone records show they zigzagged throughout Allegheny County from Pitcairn to Wilkinsburg to Monroeville.

During the trip, police say Spicuzza’s dashcam recorded Crew pressing a gun into the back of her head while she begged for her life, saying, “I’m begging you. I have four kids.” Those were some of Spicuzza’s last words, according to the criminal complaint.

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area when she went missing. She was later found shot to death and dumped in a wooded area.(Source: Family photos, WPXI via CNN)

Investigators say Crew eventually shot Spicuzza then left her body in a wooded area in Monroeville, where an Amazon driver discovered her remains days after she was reported missing.

Investigators say Crew’s girlfriend ordered the Uber, and he allegedly used her gun to murder Spicuzza. Authorities say immediately after the murder, Crew tried to access Spicuzza’s banking apps to transfer money to his girlfriend’s phone.

There is no word on whether any charges will be filed against Crew’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a grass fire in the Bushland area.
Multiple crews responded to grass fire in Deaf Smith County, 100% contained
Sue Lawrence
Amarillo police have located elderly woman
The Amarillo Police Department has released the man shot in the officer-involved shooting on...
Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Amarillo dies
Robinson
Man killed, 1 person arrested after force break-in in Cimarron County
Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
A suspect is facing several charges after an Uber driver and mother of four was found shot to...
Suspect held without bond in killing of Uber driver in Pa.
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom
Heavy shelling continues in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark a Russian...
Amid violence in Ukraine, fear of biggest European war since WWII