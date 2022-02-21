Pantex hosts virtual Science Bowl
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex hosted their 30th anniversary of the Pantex Science Bowl virtually.
The results of the event are as follows:
- 1st Place: Lubbock High School, Team 1 $1000
- 2nd Place: Amarillo High School Team 1 $500
- 3rd Place: Ascension Academy Team 1 $250
The Best Sportmanship award resulted in a tie between Caprock High School Team 1 and Ascension Academy Team 1 who each received $250.
