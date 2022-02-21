Who's Hiring?
Pantex hosts virtual Science Bowl

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex hosted their 30th anniversary of the Pantex Science Bowl virtually.

The results of the event are as follows:

  • 1st Place: Lubbock High School, Team 1 $1000
  • 2nd Place: Amarillo High School Team 1 $500
  • 3rd Place: Ascension Academy Team 1 $250

The Best Sportmanship award resulted in a tie between Caprock High School Team 1 and Ascension Academy Team 1 who each received $250.

Today was the 2022 Pantex Regional High School Science Bowl with the competition held completely virtually. Final...

Posted by Pantex Plant on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

