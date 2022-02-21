Who's Hiring?
Multiple crews responded to grass fire in Deaf Smith County, 100% contained

Crews are responding to a grass fire in the Bushland area.
Crews are responding to a grass fire in the Bushland area.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews responded to a grass fire in Deaf Smith County.

The fire is 100 percent contained at around 6:00 p.m.

Dawn Volunteer Fire Department, Hereford Fire Department and Bootleg Fire Department responded to the fire.

According to officials, the fire was estimated to be 800 acres burning west of County road on FM 1412.

