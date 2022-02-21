Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-agency operation on February 17 and February 18 resulted in the arrests of five people for online solicitation of a minor.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with local and state agencies, conducted the sting operation targeting people engaged in trying to sexually exploit children.
As a result of the operation, law enforcement arrested five people for online solicitation of a minor charges:
- Matthew Fletcher, 34, of Amarillo
- Cody Eastep, 26, of Dumas
- Abishek Abishek Brampton, 22, of Ontario, Canada
- Conner Mylander, 25, of Amarillo
- Dakota Martinez, 31, of Amarillo
Law enforcement also arrested 52-year-old Darren Pittman of Amarillo and charged him with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
