Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-agency operation on February 17 and February 18 resulted in the arrests of five people for online solicitation of a minor.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with local and state agencies, conducted the sting operation targeting people engaged in trying to sexually exploit children.

As a result of the operation, law enforcement arrested five people for online solicitation of a minor charges:

Matthew Fletcher, 34, of Amarillo

Cody Eastep, 26, of Dumas

Abishek Abishek Brampton, 22, of Ontario, Canada

Conner Mylander, 25, of Amarillo

Dakota Martinez, 31, of Amarillo

Law enforcement also arrested 52-year-old Darren Pittman of Amarillo and charged him with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

Cody Eastep (APD)

