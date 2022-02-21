Who's Hiring?
Man killed, 1 person arrested after force break-in in Cimarron County

Robinson
Robinson(ISBI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIMARRON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The OSBI is investigating after a man was killed early Saturday morning in Boise City.

According to officials, at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, the Cimarron County officials received a call reporting a shooting near N. Texas Street in Boise City.

The Boise City Police Department and Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found 34-year-old Eric Ortega, with a gunshot wound.

Ortega was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the release, agents have learned that 26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, forced his way into the home on N. Texas where a gathering was taking place.

He was encountered by Ortega, whom Robinson shot.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office took Robinson into custody at the scene and he was transported to the Cimarron County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

OSBI INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE OF TEXAS MAN IN BOISE CITY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE BOISE CITY, Oklahoma (February 20, 2022)...

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Sunday, February 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

