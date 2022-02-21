Major Weather Change As Another Arctic Surge Approaches

Warm, dry and blustery conditions have created some very high fire danger today. Overnight, however. temperatures will plummet a good 50 degrees as we drop from the 70s into the low 20s. Tomorrow will be much cooler, but temps will range from the 60s in the SW to the 20s in the NE with Amarillo likely remaining in the 40s. A stronger push push of cold air will push in tomorrow night and will keep temps below freezing for Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits with wind chills below zero. Any snow will be light and brief, primarily on Thursday.

