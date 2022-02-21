Indian Hills area being evacuated due to grass fire between Amarillo and Bushland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a grass fire between Amarillo and Bushland.

The fire is in the area of I-40 and Dowell and Indian Hill Road. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene.

The fire is an estimated 50 acres and is 0% contained.

The Canyon Fire Department says, Indian Hills area is being evacuated.

Officials have closed the Loop at SW 9th, as well as the Loop at Tascosa Road.

Potter County crews ask residents to avoid this area.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Potter County on the #CadillacFire. The fire is an estimated 50 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/DmG2Qs2QRp — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 21, 2022

The Sheriff's Office and Potter Fire are working a grass fire in the area of I40 and Dowell and Indian Hill road. AVOID THIS AREA DO NOT GO TO LOOK!! Emergency vehicles are in route and need the space! Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Monday, February 21, 2022

