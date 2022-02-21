Indian Hills area being evacuated due to grass fire between Amarillo and Bushland
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a grass fire between Amarillo and Bushland.
The fire is in the area of I-40 and Dowell and Indian Hill Road. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene.
The fire is an estimated 50 acres and is 0% contained.
The Canyon Fire Department says, Indian Hills area is being evacuated.
Officials have closed the Loop at SW 9th, as well as the Loop at Tascosa Road.
Potter County crews ask residents to avoid this area.
