Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood

Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards. (Source: KMGH/CNN/Ken Buffington)
By Colette Bordelon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMGH) - Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards.

The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden phrase. The flyers also read, “Every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

Ken Buffington is one resident who received a flyer, and it impacted him on a personal level – while he was raised Catholic, his wife is Jewish, and their children were raised Jewish.

He saw on his security cameras that the flyers were thrown on his lawn at 2:24 a.m.

“It says, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’” Buffington read from the flyer. “I don’t see how they can even make that claim.”

The flyers were reported to local police, but authorities said they are not criminal in nature and are considered freedom of speech. Thus, they won’t be investigated any further.

“Whether they consider this a criminal act of not, it’s still to me some form of a hate crime,” Buffington said.

Regardless of legality, Buffington said there’s no question about the message on the papers.

“It’s upsetting, it’s disturbing – I have no words really,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a grass fire in the Bushland area.
Multiple crews responded to grass fire in Deaf Smith County, 100% contained
Sue Lawrence
Amarillo police have located elderly woman
Robinson
Man killed, 1 person arrested after force break-in in Cimarron County
The Amarillo Police Department has released the man shot in the officer-involved shooting on...
Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Amarillo dies
Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment

Latest News

Police lights
Multi-agency operation results in 5 arrests for online solicitation of a minor
Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an...
U.S. officials: Russia preparing violent invasion
A teenager died in a forklift accident on Sunday.
Boy dies in forklift accident
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
Bat falcon spotted in US for first time