Amarillo police investigating hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left two people injured over the weekend.

Around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were hit by a white SUV. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this hit-and-run.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

