Work Week Forecast: Weather Whiplash Bringing a Major Cold Snap

Major cold snap on the horizon
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The last few days have been warm and windy with high fire danger... But a major change in the weather pattern is on its way. We will still see a warm and windy Monday but Monday night, an arctic front will be blasting in bringing very cold air south. Highs will be in the 30s and even below freezing Tuesday - Thursday. Wind chill values Wednesday morning and Thursday morning will range from 0 to -15 degrees... Get ready for the weather whiplash!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Warmer Through The Weekend