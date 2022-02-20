Work Week Forecast: Weather Whiplash Bringing a Major Cold Snap

The last few days have been warm and windy with high fire danger... But a major change in the weather pattern is on its way. We will still see a warm and windy Monday but Monday night, an arctic front will be blasting in bringing very cold air south. Highs will be in the 30s and even below freezing Tuesday - Thursday. Wind chill values Wednesday morning and Thursday morning will range from 0 to -15 degrees... Get ready for the weather whiplash!

