Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger. (Credit: KRIS via CNN Newsource)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - Looking out for your neighbor is exactly what a couple of baristas at a Starbucks in Texas recently did.

“I don’t know if that Starbucks trains their baristas that way, but if they do, ‘Bravo!’ If they don’t, take a note from this crew,” Brandy Roberson said.

It was a late Saturday night when Roberson’s high school daughter was approached by a a man as she was studying.

“I guess he was very loud and animated...she wasn’t intimidated by it. However, all of a sudden, this Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup,” Roberson said.

The cup read, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Roberson said her daughter was “so touched” by the baristas looking out for her.

The man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that Roberson’s daughter and the Starbucks staff were communicating with each other.

Roberson says she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and on what they can do to help.

Copyright 2022 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment
Canyon ISD has responded to the controversy surrounding the district’s suicide prevention...
Canyon ISD responds to controversy surrounding suicide prevention program
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
Source: Amarillo ISD
Amarillo ISD property taxes could be increasing to $162 a year if bond proposals pass in May election
The Amarillo Police Department has released the man shot in the officer-involved shooting on...
Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Amarillo dies

Latest News

A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear known as ‘Hank the Tank’ breaks into homes in California neighborhood
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear know as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into California homes
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believed was in danger
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms