Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Amarillo dies

The Amarillo Police Department has released the man shot in the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday died this morning(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has released the man shot in the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday died this morning.

40-year old, Jacob Salas-Tijerina was shot after police responded to a mental health call believing him to be suicidal.

The caller said he had stopped responding to them and they did not know where he was.

The Amarillo Police Department Crisis Intervention Team, who are specially trained to handle situations when people are suffering from a mental health crisis, responded to investigate the call.

The officers found Salas-Tijerina at a tattoo shop near 6th Street and Belleview.

CIT units went to the business to try and help him get any help he may need.

As they entered the business, officers encountered multiple employees and customers in the building.

Salas-Tijerina, armed with a gun, came out of a back room and as officers spoke with him, police say he made a statement to the officer and pointed a gun at them and the counselors.

One of the officers then fired shots at him, where he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

