Amarillo police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

According to officials, Amarillo police are looking for 73-year-old Su Lawrence.

She was last seen about 1:00 p.m., leaving the shopping center in near southwest 45th Avenue on foot.

She left eastbound on 45th wearing a brown jacket, yellow shirt, grey pants and a grey hat.

Su has been diagnosed dementia.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

