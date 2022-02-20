Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia

Sue Lawrence
Sue Lawrence(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

According to officials, Amarillo police are looking for 73-year-old Su Lawrence.

She was last seen about 1:00 p.m., leaving the shopping center in near southwest 45th Avenue on foot.

She left eastbound on 45th wearing a brown jacket, yellow shirt, grey pants and a grey hat.

Su has been diagnosed dementia.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

