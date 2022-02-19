Who's Hiring?
Weekend Forecast: Warm & Breezy with Fire Danger

By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs this weekend will be well above average into the upper 60s for Saturday and mid-to-upper 70s Sunday. Skies will be clear and winds will be breezy from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts at times over 35. The dry conditions this weekend mixed with the low humidity values, gusty winds, and warm temperatures will lead to a high fire danger Saturday but especially Sunday afternoon. Avoid any burning! Make sure to enjoy the warm weather as a major cold blast is headed our way next week.

