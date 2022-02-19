Warmer Through The Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures climb well above average through the weekend. Looking a mid-70s in some parts of the panhandle by Sunday afternoon. Afternoons will also be breezy at times. The next cold front comes early next week and this batch of cold air hangs around for a while. There is a small chance of some snow by later in the week, the computer forecast models haven’t been too consistent with this event...stay tuned!

