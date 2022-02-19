Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment
Firefighters are on the scene
Crews responded to structure fire near southeast Amarillo, reason ‘undetermined’
Canyon ISD has responded to the controversy surrounding the district’s suicide prevention...
Canyon ISD responds to controversy surrounding suicide prevention program
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing
A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from...
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers