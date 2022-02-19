Venom forego 2022 season, indoor football franchise for sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom indoor football team made a huge announcement on Thursday. After 11 seasons and two championships, the Venom will forego the 2022 season and the franchise is for sale.

“The Venom have been an important part of our families and we loved the opportunity to serve the great communities of the Texas Panhandle. I want to take this time to personally say thank you for allowing us to be a part of your love for sports in the Texas Panhandle,” said Stephanie Tucker, Venom Co-Owner. “It is now time to focus on my family. As you know, our daughter will be graduating and leaving for college this year, so I want to soak up the little bit of time I have left with her. I have high hopes of finding a local family interested in continuing this amazing opportunity and help them transition during this time,” stated co-owner Stephanie Tucker. “We wish many years of success for this organization.”

The Tucker family wants to help a local family or group continue the CHAMPIONSHIP traditions and family entertainment that we have all enjoyed throughout the years. If you are interested in being the next owner of the Venom, contact Tucker at stephanie@govenom.com.

