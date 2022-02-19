‘It affects every Jew’: Amarillo Jewish congregation leader reflects on Colleyville hostage situation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gavriel ben David, leader of the Esnoga Beit HaShoavah congregation said the first emotion he had hearing about the Colleyville situation was shock.

“Anything that happens in the Jewish community, it affects every Jew because we have a saying that every Jew is responsible for every other Jew,” said Ben David.

He says he received calls across the country at the time making sure he and his congregation were okay.

The FBI is considering the situation an act of terrorism and a hate crime.

Ben David shares his congregation stays prepared for situations like that.

“As long as I’ve been the congregational leader we’ve always had someone who has been armed and watching the door,” said Ben David. “That’s just something we’ve had in practice since we started our synagogue in 2002.”

A recent report by the Anti-Defamation League shows antisemitic incidents have increased by 60 percent over the last five years.

The secure community network, an organization ensuring the safety of Jewish establishments emphasizes situational awareness, countering active threats, and active shooter training.

“Even though it is a house of worship we need to have some type of control or access procedures so we don’t let a threat in,” said Brad Orsini, National Security Advisor of Secure Community Networks.

