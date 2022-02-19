Clarendon, Nazareth, Amarillo High, Randall and more win Area Championship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Round for high school girls basketball is over and from Friday’s games, but a few teams are moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals.
AREA CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS BASKETBALL FRIDAY SCORES
5A
No. 5 Amarillo High 64, El Paso Andress 21
El Paso El Dorado 47, Randall 54
4A
San Elizario 19, No. 3 Canyon 57
2A
Bovina 55, Clarendon 61 (Overtime)
1A
Claude 42, No. 2 Nazareth 56
Springlake-Earth 61, Silverton 44
Happy 35, Valley 40
Miami 57, Hartley 51
BI-DISTRICT TAPPS GIRLS
3A
Heritage Christian Academy 11, San Jacinto Christian Academy 55
SEEDING GAME BOYS
5A
Randall 50, Plainview 36
