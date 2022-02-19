Who's Hiring?
Clarendon, Nazareth, Amarillo High, Randall and more win Area Championship

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Round for high school girls basketball is over and from Friday’s games, but a few teams are moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals.

AREA CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS BASKETBALL FRIDAY SCORES

5A

No. 5 Amarillo High 64, El Paso Andress 21

El Paso El Dorado 47, Randall 54

4A

San Elizario 19, No. 3 Canyon 57

2A

Bovina 55, Clarendon 61 (Overtime)

1A

Claude 42, No. 2 Nazareth 56

Springlake-Earth 61, Silverton 44

Happy 35, Valley 40

Miami 57, Hartley 51

BI-DISTRICT TAPPS GIRLS

3A

Heritage Christian Academy 11, San Jacinto Christian Academy 55

SEEDING GAME BOYS

5A

Randall 50, Plainview 36

