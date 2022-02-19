Who's Hiring?
Canyon City Commission approves first-ever capital improvement program

The Canyon City Commission approved its first-ever Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon City Commission approved its first-ever Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

The CIP is a planning document helping the city identify and prioritize projects related to public facilities and services, including physical upgrades, extensions and replacements to increase the services for those in Canyon.

To qualify for CIP funding the projects must:

  • Be at least $50,000 in cost
  • Be a nonrecurring expense
  • Provide at least five years of benefit
  • Be an addition to the City’s assets

The projects are prioritized by rank based on the budget, longevity of the benefit and other considerations such as, community and organizational criteria.

Joe Price, city manager of Canyon, says right now there are about 135 to 140 projects listed.

“We have a good structure of projects that we need to do, moving into the future, which also includes where the project is at, sometimes if they’re high enough they already have costs tied to them and then it has a great project description of what exactly we are doing,” said Price.

He says the program is all about financial transparency.

“We are showing our customers and our taxpayers what their dollars are being used for and we try to validate why we are doing these projects,” said Price.

When projects are brought forward they will become a part of the CIP and stay in the plan until completed, helping the city make sure nothing slips through the cracks.

The CIP project lost will be re-evaluated each fiscal year to assess and reprioritize based on the goals of the City and resources.

The funds for the projects can be budgeted with the yearly fiscal budget, through approved private funding or grants or raised through bonds or tax increases.

For more information on this new program, click here.

