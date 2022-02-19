Amarillo High shuts out Randall, Lady Sandies (3-0) lead District 3-5A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round one of the Battle of Bell Street for girls high school soccer ended with the Amarillo High Lady Sandies (13-2-2, 3-0) shutting out the Randall Lady Raiders (11-3-1, 3-1) 2-0 on Friday.

The first half was scoreless for both squads, but less than a minute into the first half Mollie Ferro crossed a ball inside to Lady Sandies junior Lily Sobey and she scored the first goal of the match. Then five minutes later Sara Wall boot a high ball to the goal and senior captain Nicole Gray chased it down off the bounce for the header and the insurance goal.

Amarillo High and Randall face off one more time this season. Kickoff is set for Tuesday, March 8 at 5 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium.

