St. Ann’s to hold annual Czech Sausage Dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Canyon will hold their annual Czech Sausage Dinner in March.

The dinner takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Last year, the church operated the dinner through drive thru pick ups.

This year the church will have a sit down option to enjoy the meal.

St. Ann’s says thousands attend each year and there are opportunities to purchase arts and crafts made by parishioners.

For more information, contact the church at 806-655-3302.

