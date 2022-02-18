Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

St. Ann’s to hold annual Czech Sausage Dinner

St. Ann's Catholic Church in Canyon.
St. Ann's Catholic Church in Canyon.(St. Ann's)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Canyon will hold their annual Czech Sausage Dinner in March.

The dinner takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Last year, the church operated the dinner through drive thru pick ups.

This year the church will have a sit down option to enjoy the meal.

St. Ann’s says thousands attend each year and there are opportunities to purchase arts and crafts made by parishioners.

For more information, contact the church at 806-655-3302.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth. (Source:...
Pharr, Texas police seize more than $10 million worth of liquid meth

Latest News

Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
A video of a dog being dragged behind a white truck Thursday night through a street in Borger...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Video of dog dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
Firefighters are on the scene
Crews battle fire at home in southeast Amarillo
Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave introduces a 14-year-old with a ‘remarkable talent’