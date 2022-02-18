Skrastins and Prohorenkovs sign DI college hockey in Wranglers’ inaugural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers have struggled as of late, but not because of a lack of talent. Two Wranglers from the inaugural roster have signed Division I scholarship offers, forward Kristaps Skrastins and two-way center Glebs Prohorenkovs.

Skrastins signed to play for the University of New Hampshire. After 41 games played he sits sixth in the NAHL as one of the top scorers with 49 points. His 26 goals rank third in the league.

”I think it’s a really great fit for me and I think it’s a really good opportunity to move on to the next level,” said Skrastins.

6′1″ Glebs will attend Niagara University in the fall. In 42 games he has contributed 22 assists and 12 goals. He is excited to be one step closer to his dream goal.

“Niagara University is like in the middle of hockey area,” said Prohorenkovs. “My dream is to play in the NHL and that’s why I chose Niagara University.”

