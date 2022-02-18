Who's Hiring?
Randall’s Caden Blackwell inks offer to Oklahoma Panhandle State University

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders celebrated signing day for senior Caden Blackwell on Thursday. He will attend Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

”I got offered guaranteed time, so might as well. It’s close to home, girlfriend is going there, brother and sister are two hours away so I get to watch them grow up and play sports so it’s going to be pretty fun. I’ve played football ever since I can remember,” said Blackwell. “That was my first memory honestly and to keep playing it’s always been a childhood dream to play football at the next level.”

Blackwell not only celebrated his college signing, but also his 18th birthday.

