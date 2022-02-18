Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New research shows ivermectin doesn’t appear to be a strong tool in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study on the drug was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study looked at roughly 500 patients in Malaysia, all of whom were at least 50 years old and at severe risk of the virus.

During a five-day trial, half of the participants were given a course of oral ivermectin during the first week of illness, and the other half were given a placebo.

Researchers say the differences between the two sets were negligible, and ivermectin did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease.

“The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19,” the study reads.

Two previously randomized controlled ivermectin trials from Argentina and Colombia found the same result.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth. (Source:...
Pharr, Texas police seize more than $10 million worth of liquid meth

Latest News

Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle...
Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis