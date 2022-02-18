Man arrested for stealing around $180,000 worth of vehicle equipment

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle law enforcement arrested a man for stealing around $180 thousand worth of vehicle equipment on Thursday.

According to the release, on February 17, 31-year-old Oscar Gomez was arrested for Third Degree Theft after stealing over $180 thousand worth of items.

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft unit along with Amarillo police SWAT searched the property near Avenue A.

During the search warrant, the following stolen items were found:

Skid loader valued at $130,000

Two fuel trailers valued at $30,000

Gooseneck trailer valued at $20,000

Gomez was booked into Potter County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

