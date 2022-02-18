Hiring event in Portales seeks employers who need positions filled for Roosevelt County

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A hiring event will be hosted on Thursday Feb. 24, at the Yam Theatre in Portales.

The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 219 S. Main Street.

Tables are available at no charge for any employer seeking to fill positions in or nearby Roosevelt County.

“Many businesses are still struggling to find and retain staff during these unprecedented times,” said Chamber Executive Director Karl Terry. “We hope that with this event we can connect those looking for employment with a great job or even the start to a whole new career.”

Employers may register for a free table online, here.

The event is co-sponsored by the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce, the Roosevelt County Community Development, Corp., ENMU, City of Portales, Roosevelt County and New Mexico Workforce Connection.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.