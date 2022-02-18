Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media

Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source: Celeste Hardin)(Celeste Hardin)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Stacy Sakai
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A video of a dog being dragged behind a white truck Thursday night through a street in Borger is circulating social media.

The dog reportedly did not survive the ordeal.

Borger City Manager Marisa Montoya tells NewsChannel 10 the police are aware of the situation and investigating. Montoya says more information will be released Friday.

NewsChannel 10 has also spoken with the person who filmed the video, Celeste Hardin, who said she, her boyfriend and another friend in the car following the truck tried desperately to get the driver’s attention.

When they finally did manage to get the driver to stop, they say he laughed at what happened.

“I was absolutely horrified, the men just laughed. They threw the dog in the truck with the alive one and sped off,” said Hardin.

NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow this story with updates throughout the day.

WARNING: The following images and video can be considered graphic and may be disturbing to some.

Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source: Celeste Hardin)(Celeste Hardin)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after a car chase.
Suspect in custody after car chase, running from Amarillo police
Schools are announcing closings.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Amarillo police have released new details on the officer-involved shooting that happened at a...
Amarillo police release new details on officer-involved shooting on 6th Street
ALL CLEAR on First Alert Weather Event
ALL CLEAR: Snow chances moving out, cooler air left behind
The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth. (Source:...
Pharr, Texas police seize more than $10 million worth of liquid meth

Latest News

A video of a dog being dragged behind a white truck Thursday night through a street in Borger...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Video of dog dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media
St. Ann's Catholic Church in Canyon.
St. Ann’s to hold annual Czech Sausage Dinner
Firefighters are on the scene
Crews battle fire at home in southeast Amarillo
Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave introduces a 14-year-old with a ‘remarkable talent’