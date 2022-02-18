GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A video of a dog being dragged behind a white truck Thursday night through a street in Borger is circulating social media.

The dog reportedly did not survive the ordeal.

Borger City Manager Marisa Montoya tells NewsChannel 10 the police are aware of the situation and investigating. Montoya says more information will be released Friday.

NewsChannel 10 has also spoken with the person who filmed the video, Celeste Hardin, who said she, her boyfriend and another friend in the car following the truck tried desperately to get the driver’s attention.

When they finally did manage to get the driver to stop, they say he laughed at what happened.

“I was absolutely horrified, the men just laughed. They threw the dog in the truck with the alive one and sped off,” said Hardin.

NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow this story with updates throughout the day.

WARNING: The following images and video can be considered graphic and may be disturbing to some.

Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source: Celeste Hardin) (Celeste Hardin)

