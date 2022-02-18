GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave introduces a 14-year-old with a ‘remarkable talent’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s not unusual for a person to surprisingly discover an amazing talent or ability they posses.

That revelation can occur at any stage of life, but we have the story of a remarkable gift that was recently discovered at a young age.

I’ve personally never been very artistic. And I’m always very impressed when I view the work of a talented artist.

Like some of the drawings and paintings you see here done by a local artist. What’s so impressive about the artists that did this work is that she’s 14 years old.

Eighth grader, Joss Williams explains the discovery of her remarkable artistic ability.

“For my dad’s birthday last year in August. I know that he loves the movie The Big Lebowski and so my mom and I found a picture. Taken from The Big Lebowski, which is a monkey and I sat down and I painted the monkey one night,” said Joss.

The response to the piece from others was rather eye opening for jobs.

She started sharing it and I realized people actually think this is good. Crazy this was kind of cool.

"Her ability to mix and match colors. Just absolutely floored me. I can't do it. I'm good on 49 and I haven't been painting quite that long. I've been sculpting and drawing and all that but she, we've been painting about the same amount of time and she just blows me away,"

Soon the young artist turned to the painting portraits of animals, including a family pet.

“We lost a dog a couple of weeks ago, and he was really like attached to my older brother. So I decided to paint him a portrait of our dog. So as you can see, it turned out pretty decent,” said Joss.

This seemed to be a turning point as that painting caught the eye of others wanting paintings of their pets.

“My dad pushed that on his Facebook account. And people started you know, saying ‘Oh, this is great. This is amazing’. And I was like, this is cool. This is awesome. I got one. I got another order. And eventually they just all accumulated and now I have a big group in a line,” said Joss.

Not only has to begin an artwork for commission, but she also has a piece in a competition at the state level. Her parents, of course couldn’t be more proud.

“She is basically self taught and I think that if she can teach herself to do that, I think she can do anything,” said Jeff.

Joss hopes this newly found gift of hers inspires other young people.

“I’d say try everything. I mean, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. Try art, try running. There are all kinds, where everyone has their own gift that some people just don’t discover it as quickly as others,” said Joss.

Finding an amazing talent at an early age with a whole lifetime to unleash on the world.

That’s good news.

