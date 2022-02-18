Crews responded to structure fire near southeast Amarillo, reason ‘undetermined’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to a structure fire near SE 21st and Mirror this morning.

According to the release, The Amarillo Fire Department found a abandoned trailer house with fire and heavy smoke showing from the rear.

Firefighters began to extinguish the home.

Crews had the fire under control by 9:21 a.m.

There was no one inside the house during the fire and no injuries were reported.

The release states, the fire Marshal had ruled the fire “undetermined” due to the floor collapsing at the center, making it impossible to determine.

There was no gas or electricity running and the house was boarded up.

